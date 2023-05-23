BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential Run Wed Night, 6pm EST in Twitter Spaces Interview with Elon Musk

According to Fox News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he’s running for President in 2024 in a Twitter Spaces interview with Twitter own Elon Musk on Wednesday night at 6pm EST.
Our own Mat Couch also confirming the information below.
See the video from Fox News below:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
I am currently making at least $37,000 a month on the road doing extremely honest and clean online work from home. x76 Be close to this profession now and earn more online by
following the education on a specific site…….. http://maxpay1.blogspot.com
Great. Just what we need, a deeply disputed nomination process. When President Trump wins the nomination, how many DeSantis supporters will just not vote?
Many people of USA and other world have lost their regular jobs. This washorrible and i know what is the feeling when you didnot have any money left foryour family. But i am here to share an easy solution which solves all financialproblems right now. Working from home job which can gave you more than $15kevery month just by staying at home. So follow this web now for more info andstart earning right now..
.
CLICK THIS LINK____https://striectpaysalaery00.blogspot.com
Many people of USA and other world have lost their regular jobs. This washorrible and i know what is the feeling when you didnot have any money left foryour family. But i am here to share an easy solution which solves all financialproblems right now. Working from home job which can gave you more than $15kevery month just by staying at home. So follow this web now for more info andstart earning right now..
.Copy And Paste The Link——?https://homijob.blogspot.com
Easy money earning way for all to makes extra dollars every day. generate morethan $15k from this online job. every day make more than $500 from this onlinejob. so simple and easy work to do and regular income from this are justawesome. no special skills required to get this job. all you need to do is goto this web and follow details to get started right now.
.
.
Apply Now Here—————->>> https://Workathomee33.blogspot.Com