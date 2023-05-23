BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Announce 2024 Presidential Run Wed Night, 6pm EST in Twitter Spaces Interview with Elon Musk

According to Fox News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he’s running for President in 2024 in a Twitter Spaces interview with Twitter own Elon Musk on Wednesday night at 6pm EST.

BREAKING: @FoxNews confirms Florida Governor @RonDeSantis will announce his 2024 Presidential run tomorrow night, 6pm ET in a Twitter Spaces interview with @elonmusk. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2023

Our own Mat Couch also confirming the information below.

BREAKING NEWS: Fox News is confirming that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for President tomorrow night in a Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) May 23, 2023

See the video from Fox News below:

🚨 BREAKING: Ron DeSantis will launch his presidential bid in a Twitter Space with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/WvBNigBWow — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

