BREAKING: Five People Killed in Plane Crash Near Clinton National Airport in Arkansas

by Matt Couch

Five people were killed after a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Commission said the plane was a Beech 200 Super King air that was heading to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio with five people on board.

A witness told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he heard a loud explosion followed by several smaller ones and could see flames rising from the plane crash site.

“It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there’s this burnt smell,” Denis Gordon told the paper.

An investigation is ongoing and investigators do not have answers as to why the plane crashed.

KARK meteorologist Pat Walker suggested that the plane crash was likely weather related, as a severe thunderstorm that was producing wind gusts of 46mph at the time the plane went down.

“LIT experienced a wind gust from a thunderstorm of 46 mph at 12:02 p.m. This crash was likely weather-related. #ARNews #ARWX #ARStormTeam,” Walker wrote on Twitter.

Matt Couch

