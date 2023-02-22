BREAKING: Five People Killed in Plane Crash Near Clinton National Airport in Arkansas

Five people were killed after a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Commission said the plane was a Beech 200 Super King air that was heading to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio with five people on board.

Here's what we know so far on the plane crash: A statement from the FAA confirmed the twin-engine Beech BE20 had five people on board and was heading to Columbus, Ohio. It crashed around noon after leaving Clinton National in Little Rock. PCSO says there are no survivors. #ARnews — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) February 22, 2023

A witness told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he heard a loud explosion followed by several smaller ones and could see flames rising from the plane crash site.

A small plume of smoke is visible on the south side of 440 south of the Little Rock airport where an apparent plane crash has occurred We're waiting on more details. https://t.co/8xmQTdq3aP pic.twitter.com/Xp7MSDeAGn — James Bryant (@KATVJames) February 22, 2023

“It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there’s this burnt smell,” Denis Gordon told the paper.

An investigation is ongoing and investigators do not have answers as to why the plane crashed.

The plane crash at the Little Rock airport occurred with a line of showers that were moving quickly east with strong winds out of the west northwest. At the time of the crash (12:02 PM), Adams Field recorded a wind gust of 46 MPH.



NTSB investigators will determine cause. #arwx pic.twitter.com/SYO2rMs4lu — James Bryant (@KATVJames) February 22, 2023

KARK meteorologist Pat Walker suggested that the plane crash was likely weather related, as a severe thunderstorm that was producing wind gusts of 46mph at the time the plane went down.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police confirm emergency personnel responding to a plane crash, not far from the Clinton National Airport. Officers say plane is reportedly a twin-engine. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5rE8iTRXAJ — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 22, 2023

“LIT experienced a wind gust from a thunderstorm of 46 mph at 12:02 p.m. This crash was likely weather-related. #ARNews #ARWX #ARStormTeam,” Walker wrote on Twitter.

