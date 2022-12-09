BREAKING: Felony Arrest Warrant Issued for Trans Nonbinary Drag Queen Working for Biden Department of Energy for for Allegedly Stealing Luggage AGAIN! This Time in Nevada

You know how we start quite a few stories here at The DC Patriot with “You can’t make this up” well there’s a reason or it. You can’t make this up anymore America.

Sam Brinton, the non-binary drag queen who recently served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition for the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy has now been issued a felony grand larceny arrest warrant against him. Wait for it, this time for stealing luggage again in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to KLAS, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Sam Brinton of the charge of grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, for allegedly stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Holy Hell, this is insane!

Brinton faces charges for a similar incident in September at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport for allegedly stealing $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from a luggage carousel. There’s video of this according to authorities.

According to documents, the owner of the suitcase contacted police, who reviewed video surveillance and identified Brinton taking the luggage after removing its tag identifying the owner.

When police called to discuss the matter in October, Brinton denied stealing anything but confirmed having possession of the suitcase.

Brinton was observed by law enforcement using the luggage on at least two trips to Washington, D.C., according to court documents.

Brinton later called back the officer and apologized for not being “completely honest” and claimed it was a mistake, and blamed exhaustion for taking the wrong bag. Bring was charged with felony theft of a movable property without consent in the first incident, which could result in a $10,000 fine, a five year prison sentence, or both.

Earlier this week, Brinton was called out by LGBTQ Nation for lying about the “conversion therapy” torture.

Read more from our friends at The Post Millennial.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



