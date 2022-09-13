News

BREAKING: FBI Seizes Mike Lindell’s Cell Phone in Latest Bullying Attempt of DOJ

Howard Roark September 13, 2022 No Comments

According to our good friend Jeff Dornik over at Freedom First Network and JeffDornik.com the FBI has seized the cell phone of My Pillow CEO and founder Mike Lindell.

Lindell, one of the leaders working to expose election fraud in the United States was surrounded by the FBI and had his phone seized.

This is more than likely due to the Deep State and things the Democrats are still pushing about January 6 at the Capitol where Truck Drivers and Grandmas took selfies in the Rotunda.

The corrupt to the core Department of Justice is doing everything in their power to intimidate Trump supporters or those who put America First.

This is fishing for a crime without evidence, which is criminal and against our Constitution.

Mike Lindell is LIVE on his Frank Speech platform telling the story right now.

