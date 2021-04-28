BREAKING: FBI Raids Rudy Giuliani’s New York Apartment Over Ukraine Investigation He Conducted

In an unbelievable turn of events, the now weaponized Department of Justice under new Attorney General Merrick Garland has raided the apartment of Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

BREAKING NEWS: DOJ Raids Former New York Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and 'seizes electronic devices' over his dealings with Ukraine while he was Trump's lawyer…



In case you wondered what a weaponized DOJ looks like, it’s there… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 28, 2021

There is no other way to look at this, this is a dangerous and weaponized DOJ that’s now targeting those from another party.

According to the New York Times, the DOJ is stepping up a criminal investigation into Mr. Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, three people with knowledge of the investigation said. Stepping up what? The fact that Rudy investigated the dealings of Hunter Biden, and the fact that Hunter Biden is corrupt to the core? What exactly are they stepping up here?

The investigators seized Mr. Giuliani’s electronic devices and searched his apartment on Madison Avenue and his office on Park Avenue at about 6 a.m., two of the people said.

Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert J. Costello, called the searches unnecessary because his client had offered to answer questions from prosecutors, except those regarding his privileged communications with the former president.

“What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”

Name something that Rudy Giuliani did in the Ukraine other than investigate the Biden’s? I’ll wait.

