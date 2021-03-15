BREAKING: Facebook Global Planning Lead Reveals DIRE NEED for Government Intervention ‘The Single Biggest Thing is this Company Needs to be Broken Up’ #KINGZUCK

Another Project Veritas bombshell as the Facebook Global Planning Lead Benny Thomas reveals that there is a dire need for government intervention in breaking up the company.

Many have been calling for regulations of Facebook as conservative voices get censored and fact checked while many other groups go completely unchecked. In this undercover Project Veritas operation, they reveal the feelings of one of the higher ups in the company in this hidden video, doing real investigative journalism.

Here’s what Facebook Global Planning Lead Benny Thomas reveals to Veritas

‘The Single Biggest Thing is this Company Needs to be Broken Up’

‘No King in the History of the World has been the Ruler of Two Billion People, but Mark Zuckerberg is’

“Facebook and Google and no longer companies, they’re countries. They must be stopped.” – Benny Thomas, Facebook Global Planning Lead.

“I can target racist people…it’s that easy. Because data is very powerful…”

“Give me five things about you, and I can pretty much figure out everything else…”

