BREAKING: Elon Musk To Reveal What Twitter Did to Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story at 5PM EST

Breaking News on your Friday as Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk says he will reveal what happened with the Hunter Biden laptop story and how Twitter suppressed it under the leadership of liberals and a liberal board of directors.
As you know the mainstream media and Democrats did everything they can to suppress the story and keep it from making the light of day. The FBI even visited Facebook’s headquarters and asked Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta team to suppress the story because its’ apparent Russian information.
It’s of course came out now that the entire laptop story is true, and even the likes of NBC and CBS now claim two years after the fact that the story is in fact true.
Check out Musks’ tweet below and grab some popcorn America!
What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!
