BREAKING: Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal ‘On Hold’ After Tens of Millions of Fake Accounts Found

The world’s richest man, Tesla, SpaceX, and soon to be Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the deal is “temporarily on hold” as tens of millions of fake accounts have been found and must be cleaned up.

Musk has been very vocal about Twitter’s use of spam bots, and the ongoing problem the platform has censoring and silencing free speech.

Musk shared a Reuters article where Twitter itself said that spam, fake accounts comprise less than 5% of users, but it doesn’t sound like Musk believes that number. He issued the following statement and tweets.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said, indicating he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low.

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk later tweeted that he’s “still committed to acquisition.”

