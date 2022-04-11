BREAKING: Elon Musk Declines to Join Twitter Board of Directors, Putting Full Buyout of Twitter BACK ON THE TABLE

Huge news happening in the world of social media as Tesla and SpaceX mogul, and the world’s richest man Elon Musk has now decided against joining the Twitter board of directors.

We’re sure you’re asking yourselves, why is this important. Elon when buying 73.5 million shares for $3 billion and making himself the companies largest shareholder at 9.2% agreed if he’s a board member, he won’t own more than 14.9% or try to take over the company. He also agreed if made a board member he won’t try to initiate a buyout for 90 days after leaving the board of directors. All of that is now off the table, and Twitter is in big trouble as they have royally pissed off Elon Musk.

Twitter’s CEO sent out an email and tweet late Sunday night to employees and his followers explaining his side of the situation.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated right here at The DC Patriot!

