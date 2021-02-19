BREAKING: Dr. Fauci Now Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will STOP Spread of Virus & Protect Those Who Are Unvaccinated, Reversing Position AGAIN!

Thats’ right, Dr. Anthony Fauci has yet again made another U-turn in his predictions of the coronavirus. Now he says that the Covid-19 vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and will protect those who are unvaccinated.

This is the complete opposite of what his previous position was on the vaccine.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci now says the COVID-19 vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and will protect those who are unvaccinated



There are currently multiple contradictory studies on whether the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent transmission.

According to Fauci, he now says studies show that the vaccine slows the spread of the virus.

“There have been some studies that are pointing in a very favorable direction,” he said, adding that these studies will have to be corroborated by additional research.

Fauci highlighted two recent studies that looked at a person’s viral load — that is, how much virus he or she has in the body — and transmissibility.

One study from Spain, published Feb. 2 in The Lancet, found a direct correlation between viral load and transmissibility. The higher the viral load, the greater the transmissibility of the virus.

The second study Fauci described — a paper that has not undergone peer review that was posted last week to the preprint server medRvix — looked at coronavirus infections in Israel, a country with very high rates of vaccination.

That paper found that individuals who were infected after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination had a “markedly diminished” viral load compared with unvaccinated people.

