BREAKING: Dr. Fauci Now Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will STOP Spread of Virus & Protect Those Who Are Unvaccinated, Reversing Position AGAIN!

Thats’ right, Dr. Anthony Fauci has yet again made another U-turn in his predictions of the coronavirus. Now he says that the Covid-19 vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and will protect those who are unvaccinated.
This is the complete opposite of what his previous position was on the vaccine.
There are currently multiple contradictory studies on whether the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent transmission.
According to Fauci, he now says studies show that the vaccine slows the spread of the virus.
“There have been some studies that are pointing in a very favorable direction,” he said, adding that these studies will have to be corroborated by additional research.
Fauci highlighted two recent studies that looked at a person’s viral load — that is, how much virus he or she has in the body — and transmissibility.
One study from Spain, published Feb. 2 in The Lancet, found a direct correlation between viral load and transmissibility. The higher the viral load, the greater the transmissibility of the virus.
The second study Fauci described — a paper that has not undergone peer review that was posted last week to the preprint server medRvix — looked at coronavirus infections in Israel, a country with very high rates of vaccination.
That paper found that individuals who were infected after receiving their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination had a “markedly diminished” viral load compared with unvaccinated people.
