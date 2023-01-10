BREAKING: Diamond (Lynette Hardaway) of Diamond and Silk Duo Passes Away

Horrific news coming out of the political world on your Monday night as Diamond (Lynette Hardaway) of the political duo Diamond and Silk has passed away.

BREAKING: Diamond (Lynette Hardaway) of Diamond and Silk has passed away… Developing story.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 10, 2023

The official Diamond and Silk Twitter account as well as President Trump just broke the news on Truth Social as well minutes ago.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.”

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.



Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

President Trump weighed in on the passing of his friend Diamond.

Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!

This is all of the details that we have at this time, and this article will be update accordingly. This is a developing story.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and condolences to the family.

