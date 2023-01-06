BREAKING: DC Police Arrest Ashli Babbitt’s Mom, Micki, for Jaywalking on Jan 6 in Disgusting Viral Video

In one of the most disgusting displays of heartless and wickedness we’ve ever reported, D.C. Police have arrested Ashli Babbitt’s mother Micki for Jaywalking on the two year anniversary of her murder.
The viral video which you can see below, they are heartless and rude to the grieving mother who is there with flowers in hand for a memorial service.
Police were rude, snarling, hateful, and just plain tyrannical in the disgusting video below. It’s awful to watch.
These people have no remorse and they believe they now rule over the American people with an iron fist.
Watch the video below:
WATCH:
