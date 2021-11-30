BREAKING: Daystar Christian TV Network Founder Marcus Lamb Passes Away at 64

Daystar Television Network CEO, president and co-founder, Marcus Lamb, died Tuesday at 64, according to the network.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.“

Marcus was married to Joni, and who he co-founded the second largest Christian television network in the world with. They currently reside in Dallas, Texas, and he is survived by his three children: Rachel Lamb, Rebecca Lamb, and Jonathon Lamb.

It’s a very sad day for the Christian world, but a great day in heaven as one of God’s true warriors is home.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Lamb family during this difficult time.

