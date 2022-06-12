BREAKING: Country Music Star Toby Keith Announces He Has Stomach Cancer

Country Music Megastar Toby Keith announced on Twitter Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax,” Keith, 60, tweeted.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” the singer tweeted, signing off with “T.”

Fans replied to the tweet expressing well wishes for the country star.

“Hang in there,” country artist John Rich wrote.

Keith’s song, “American Ride,” is the theme song for The Todd Starnes Radio Show.

“wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world,” Sammy Hagar wrote on Twitter.

All of us at The DC Patriot are sending our prayers up for you Toby Keith, a truly great American. We love you buddy!

