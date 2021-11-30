BREAKING: CNN Says Host Chris Cuomo is ‘SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY’ After it was Revealed He Used His Media Sources to Find Out Info on Brother Gov. Andrew’s Accusers

The massive downfall of the progressive left continues this holiday season as CNN’s top anchor Chris Cuomo has been indefinitely suspended by the network for using his media resources to find out information and look into his brother, then Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual accusers.

As you recall, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was accused of multiple sexual harassment allegations, and forced to resign back in August. New documents came out that were leaked on Monday that showed his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo had used his media contacts and resources to look into his brothers sexual accusers.

CNN has officially indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo as of tonight.

Read the full statement below.

