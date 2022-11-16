BREAKING: China’s Xi Dresses Down Canada’s Justin Trudeau Like a Junior Associate for Leaking Their Conversation to Media

Apparently it’s not just Americans and Canadians that think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a scumbag, China’s President Xi does as well.
Apparently the weasel was dumb enough to leak his conversation with the Chinese President to the media, you know just a world superpower with one of the largest militaries in the world, who controls most of the worlds resources and trade, so pissing him off seems like a great career move, right Justin?
Check out the hilarious video below
WATCH:
