BREAKING: Cease and Desist DEMAND Letter Sent to Project Veritas Board of Directors from Large Group of High Level Donors

Some breaking news in the world of the James O’Keefe vs Project Veritas board coup as the board of directors are trying to remove the founder, workhorse, and brainchild of the company because of hurt feelings.

A cease and desist demand letter has been sent to the Project Veritas Board of Directors by a law firm representing a large group of high level Project Veritas donors. Broken by our good friend and founder of Old Row Swig.

I have obtained a Cease and Desist Demand Letter sent to the @Project_Veritas Board of Directors by a law firm representing a large group of significant PV donors.

From my source: “The big wig donors to Project Veritas are not taking the board actions against James O’Keefe lying down.“

From my source: “The big wig donors to Project Veritas are not taking the board actions against James O’Keefe lying down.“ — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 10, 2023

“Looks like they have hired a big name law firm that sent a letter which seems to suggest the board is running afoul of Virginia law and exposing themselves to substantial liability!”

“Why don’t they understand? James is Project Veritas. Project Veritas is James. We the People stand with James!”

“Why don’t they understand? James is Project Veritas. Project Veritas is James. We the People stand with James!” — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 10, 2023

In less than 48 hours, Project Veritas has lost 22,000 Twitter followers and over 10,000 YouTube subscribers.



You reap what you sow. pic.twitter.com/BJUHNAzABt — John D (@RedWingGrips) February 10, 2023

Project Veritas has lost 22,000 followers on Twitter and over 10,000 YouTube subscribers since they have worked to remove the founder James O’Keefe from the company.

This is still a developing story, no word yet on the fate of Veritas founder James O’Keefe as we previously reported his board and a few employees are trying to remove him because he’s a hard guy to work for. James O’Keefe IS Project Veritas!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



