BREAKING: Cease and Desist DEMAND Letter Sent to Project Veritas Board of Directors from Large Group of High Level Donors

Some breaking news in the world of the James O’Keefe vs Project Veritas board coup as the board of directors are trying to remove the founder, workhorse, and brainchild of the company because of hurt feelings.
A cease and desist demand letter has been sent to the Project Veritas Board of Directors by a law firm representing a large group of high level Project Veritas donors. Broken by our good friend and founder of Old Row Swig.
I have obtained a Cease and Desist Demand Letter sent to the @Project_Veritas Board of Directors by a law firm representing a large group of significant PV donors.
From my source: “The big wig donors to Project Veritas are not taking the board actions against James O’Keefe lying down.“
“Looks like they have hired a big name law firm that sent a letter which seems to suggest the board is running afoul of Virginia law and exposing themselves to substantial liability!”
“Why don’t they understand? James is Project Veritas. Project Veritas is James. We the People stand with James!”
Project Veritas has lost 22,000 followers on Twitter and over 10,000 YouTube subscribers since they have worked to remove the founder James O’Keefe from the company.
This is still a developing story, no word yet on the fate of Veritas founder James O’Keefe as we previously reported his board and a few employees are trying to remove him because he’s a hard guy to work for. James O’Keefe IS Project Veritas!
