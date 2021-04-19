BREAKING: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Died Day After Jan 6 of NATURAL CAUSES (TWO Strokes) D.C. Chief Medical Examiner Rules

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the day AFTER Jan. 6th of natural causes due to TWO strokes. The medical examiner also says that he had no internal or external injuries. The entire media narrative about Trump voters killing an officer on Jan 6th was a lie!

Our good friend and fellow conservative truth slinger Robby Starbuck broke the news on Twitter.

BREAKING: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the day AFTER Jan. 6th of natural causes due to TWO strokes. The medical examiner also says that he had no internal or external injuries. The entire media narrative about Trump voters killing an officer on Jan 6th was a lie! pic.twitter.com/XijPz41Uor — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 19, 2021

It‘s sick how they used Sicknick’s death to try to cast every Trump voter as an extremist. Most never went inside that day. Rarely discussed is the fact Sicknick was also a Trump voter. Dems used his death anyways to smear a whole movement of people just like Officer Sicknick.

It‘s sick how they used Sicknick’s death to try to cast every Trump voter as an extremist. Most never went inside that day. Rarely discussed is the fact Sicknick was also a Trump voter. Dems used his death anyways to smear a whole movement of people just like Officer Sicknick. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 19, 2021

Robby’s 100% right, the narrative the Democrats and radical mainstream media tried to use to paint half of the country as insurgents, insurrectionists, and ingrates is absolutely sickening. Enough is enough, and the American people, especially those in office on the right of the aisle have to start standing up to these tyrants and their lies.

The Washington, D.C. Chief Medical Examiner ruled Officer Sicknick died of natural causes, two strokes due to blood clot. The autopsy found no evidence of an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, internal or external injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner cannot comment on pre-existing conditions due to privacy laws.

We couldn’t have said it any better than our friend Jack Posobiec on Twitter.

Prayers up for the family of Officer Sicknick. He was a good man who deserves to be remembered for his service to the nation and not used for cynical partisan purposes.

Prayers up for the family of Officer Sicknick. He was a good man who deserves to be remembered for his service to the nation and not used for cynical partisan purposes. — Reasonable Officer Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2021

Why was the cause of death for Officer Sicknick covered up for 3 months? — Reasonable Officer Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2021

We all send our prayers to the family and friends of officer Sicknick. It’s terrible the media and Democrats put them through this fiasco.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...