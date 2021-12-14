BREAKING: California Reimposes Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Starting Wednesday

The insane liberal state of California is reimposing a statewide mask mandate starting Wednesday the tyrannical state government announced late Monday evening.

Former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell hammered Newsom for the unlawful mandate.

California is a sanctuary state – ignore @GavinNewsom’s mask mandate.



He ignores lots of federal laws. #2waystreet — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 13, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration says the new mandate will be in effect from Wednesday through Jan. 15.

Conservatives we’re teeing off on the tyrannical Democrat Governor on social media. Here’s a few responses.

Since California is a sanctuary state that ignores federal laws, Californians should ignore the new mask mandate. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 14, 2021

Another mask mandate for California. When are you fools gonna wake up and realize this is all about control? When you give your rights away, you don’t get them back. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 13, 2021

California health officials today blamed increases in areas with low vaccination uptake for bringing back the mask mandate, except that the one of the fastest increases is in Marin County, where 90% of the population is at least partially vaccinated

They’re always lying

The mandate will take effect from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, 2022, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health & Human Services Agency.

Many counties across California, including Los Angeles, already have such mask mandates in place, Ghaly noted. The state rule will cover those counties that do not – representing about 50% of the state’s population.

The new rules require the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings.

“Even a 10% increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly,” Ghaly noted.

Ghaly said the state has seen a 47% increase in COVID-19 case rates across California since Thanksgiving, jumping from 9.6 cases per 100,000 Californians to now more than 14 per 100,000.

He said case rates in Los Angeles and the Bay Area remain relatively low, but other areas, particularly those with low vaccination rates, are seeing bigger increases and strained hospital capacity.

These people are absolute morons and tyrants. California had a chance to replace Newsom and didn’t, this is on the idiots that continue to choose safety over liberty.

