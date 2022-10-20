BREAKING: British Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Only 44 Days, Informs King Charles (VIDEO)

In a stunning move, British Prime Minister, Liz Truss abruptly resigned in a statement on Thursday.
Truss is the Conservative Party’s leader in Britain as well, and she’s been facing controversial policy and mounting pressure building against her.
Her time in office has been dominated by market chaos prompted by the mini-budget that was announced by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last month.
Despite sacking Mr Kwartenglast week and reversing almost all the unfunded tax cuts that had been proposed, the prime minister’s position had continued to come under pressure.
Some Tory MPs had publicly called for her resignation, but many others had privately suggested her time was up.
While Conservative Party rules prevent a challenge in the first 12 months of a new leader’s tenure, it was reported that a significant number of MPs had written to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to make clear they had lost confidence in the PM.
It looks as though the British Monarch and Crown is in full control of Great Britain. Truss says she notified the King of her resignation, whom the King will name.
Here is the video announcement of her resigning. She announced that she is resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party and will stay on as Prime Minister until her successor has been chosen.
