BREAKING: Bills vs Bengals Game Suspended After Damar Hamlin Collapses, Leaves Field While Receiving CPR in Ambulance (Graphic Video Warning)

A horrific scene unfolding in Buffalo as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in their game Monday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
The scene quickly turned tragic as Hamlin was unresponsive and medical personnel immediately started performing CPR for several minutes on him.
Hamlin was rushed into an ambulance on a stretcher while CPR was still being performed as players and coaches looked stunned and shocked at what they were witnessing.
The video is below for you to view, viewer discretion is advised.
BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin passes out after making a tackle in the Bills vs Bengals game… A very scary site as both teams are gathered around him in prayer right now..
WATCH:
A few minute after he was taken away in the ambulance, the referees after conferred with both teams announced that the game had been temporarily suspended.
BREAKING: Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game has been temporarily suspended as Damar Hamlin was taken off the filed while having CPR performed in an ambulance. Sending our prayers for Damar, his family, and both teams. God please save this man!
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.
