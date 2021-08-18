BREAKING: Biden to Require Vaccines for ALL Nursing Home Staff in America with New Mandate to Cut Medicaid and Medicare Funding if They Don’t Comply

The Biden administration will move now to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Will Biden sign this with an Executive Order? Biden is set to announce the step on Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get the shot. Let’s call this what it is America, this isn’t encouragement, it is forced vaccinations, and it is illegal and unconstitutional!

A senior administration official confirmed the announcement, which was first reported by CNN on Wednesday afternoon. The official was speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as September.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data. Who can blame them as vaccinated are coming down with Covid, and no research now shows the vaccinated are spreading it as much if not more than the unvaccinated.

This is a developing story.

