BREAKING: Biden Lawyer Finds More Classified Documents at President’s Delaware Home [4th Unsecured Batch Found]

The debacle of President Joe Biden and unsecured and unreturned classified documents being found in almost every crevace of his homes and offices.

According to Simon Ateba, five more classified documents have been found at Biden’s Delaware home, the president’s attorneys just announced in a press release moments ago.

You can read the full press releases towards the end of this article.

BREAKING: White House aides find 5 more classified documents at Biden's Delaware home, the president's attorneys just announced moments ago. pic.twitter.com/sc9EkbWMxu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 14, 2023

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department,” Sauber said. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel on Thursday to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

“We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found,” Sauber said. “The appointment of the special counsel in this matter this week means we will now refer specific questions to the special counsel’s office moving forward. As I said Thursday, the White House will cooperate with the newly appointed special counsel.”

The Republican House Judiciary Committee asked in a tweet early Saturday, “How many more classified documents will they find at Joe Biden’s house?”

Jean-Pierre repeatedly claimed there is “an ongoing process” in the works.

“The Department of Justice is independent,” she said during a press briefing on Friday. “We respect that process, but again I have taken questions. I can take two questions, 200 questions. I have answered your questions almost every day on this issue and again anything else you may have, anything that’s related to the review, I would refer you to the Department of Justice.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



