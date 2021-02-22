BREAKING: Biden AG Merrick Garland Won’t Commit to Allowing Durham Investigation into Russia Origin to Continue

President Joe Biden’s Attorney General nominee, Merrick Garland says that he won’t commit to allowing the investigations by the special counsel into the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry to continue.

The investigations that have been going on by special prosecutor John Durham for almost two years now may be in jeopardy under a Garland AG nomination, and of course the Democrats don’t care.

If Merrick Garland can’t commit to only removing Durham for cause, then Senators should vote against him. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 22, 2021

In retrospect, the Durham investigation has yielded nothing, and Americans haven’t been presented any evidence to date.

It isn’t clear anyone has seen Durham in months anyway so the issue is likely a moot point.

Garland quickly made a statement on the Capitol incident to pursue justice of those taking selfies and posing.

“If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6, a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Garland went on to say he will be apolitical if he is approved as Attorney General.

Merrick Garland: “I would not have taken this job if I thought that politics would have any influence over prosecutions and investigations.”

What are your thoughts America?

