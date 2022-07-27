BREAKING: Biden Administration Offers Convicted Russian Arms Dealer in Exchange for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

Unbelievable, the Biden administration is willing to offer up a global criminal for the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia.

Basically negotiating and showing weakness to your enemies, it’s truly one of the most insane and ridiculous things we’ve had to report.

So we’re giving up a convicted Russian arms dealer for a WNBA star that .000000001% of America had never even heard of until the woke brigade of the mainstream media, Lebron James, and Biden regime started mentioning her?

According to CNN, Biden will offer up to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year U.S. Prison sentence as part of a potential deal to secure the release of two Americans held in Russia. Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. Griner broke the law and was busted with drugs on her, that’s a fact jack.

Even Biden’s own Department of Justice is against the prisoner trades, but he doesn’t care, nor do the people pulling his strings.

“We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians,” a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday. “We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June.”

The CNN source within the administration says the ball is now in Russia’s court. Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov had this to say.

“It takes two to tango. We start all negotiations to bring home Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained with a bad actor on the other side. We start all of these with somebody who has taken a human being American and treated them as a bargaining chip,” the official said. “So in some ways, it’s not surprising, even if it’s disheartening, when those same actors don’t necessarily respond directly to our offers, don’t engage constructively in negotiations.”



Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the US presented a “substantial proposal” to Moscow “weeks ago” for Whelan and Griner, who are classified as wrongfully detained. The top US diplomat said he intended to discuss the matter on an expected call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week.

Whelan has been held in Russia for alleged espionage since 2018, and WNBA’s Griner has been jailed in Moscow for drug possession since February. Griner pleaded guilty in early July said she unintentionally brought weed into Russia, and was terrified in a Russian courtroom on Wednesday as part of her ongoing trial for drug charges. First off, who in the hell is dumb enough to travel with weed to a foreign country like Russia?

Her Trial will have to conclude before a deal can be made according to U.S. officials.

You can read more from our friends at CNN.

