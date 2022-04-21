BREAKING: Biden Admin and CDC Ask Department of Justice to Proceed with Appeal in Court to FORCE MASKS on Passengers Again

The tyrants are back in town as the CDC and Biden administration are asking the DOJ to appeal a federal judge’s decision to remove mask mandates from planes and public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking the Department of Justice to proceed with its appeal of a ruling issued by a Florida judge on Monday which tossed out the Biden administration’s mask mandate for public transportation passengers.

“To protect CDC’s public health authority beyond the ongoing assessment announced last week, CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al. It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary. CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health,” the statement reads.

Nationally-syndicated talk show host Todd Starnes condemned the Biden administration’s decision.

“This is about control, not public safety,” said Starnes. “And I strongly doubt the government is going to be able to force Americans back into those masks.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to CNN+’s Chris Wallace Wednesday night, said the appeal was important for preserving the CDC’s future public health authority.”That’s important for two reasons: One because we think it’s entirely reasonable, as does the Department of Justice, for the CDC, the health and data experts — health experts most importantly in our administration — to be able to have that time to evaluate. But also because they want to fight to ensure the CDC’s authority and ability to put in mandates in the future remains intact,” Psaki said.

She added: “We know there’s going to be ups and downs in this pandemic, we’re all ready for it to be over. But we want to ensure that our public health experts are able to take steps, if needed, in the future.”

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this update.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...