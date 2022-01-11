BREAKING: Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed

One of the most beloved television stars in history Betty White, whose career spanned more than eight decades, passed away from a stroke that she had suffered six days prior according to a report.

“White died from a stroke … a stroke she suffered nearly a week before she passed,” TMZ reported. “Betty’s cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident, according to her death certificate, which is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, resulting in brain tissue damage.”

The source told TMZ that White was alert and coherent after she suffered the stroke and that she died peacefully.

“Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone birthday,” TMZ reported at the end of December. “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.”

White, an eight-time Emmy winner had the longest television career of any entertainer in history with her career starting back in the late 1930s.

She is best known for her roles as Rose Nylund on ‘The Golden Girls’ in the 80’s and 90’s and Sue Ann Nivens on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore show in the 1970s.

