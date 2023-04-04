BREAKING: AS TRUMP IS ARRAIGNED, FEC DATA SHOWS JUDGE’S POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS AGAINST TRUMP, REPUBLICANS

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge in the Donald Trump court case, has made multiple contributions to Act Blue, the payment processor for the majority of Democrats political contributions, in the 2020 campaign cycle.

FEC data shows that among the 3 contributions made to Act Blue, one was earmarked for “Biden for President,” another earmarked for “Stop Republicans,” and the last one earmarked for “Progressive Turnout Project.”

Although the dollar amounts were what some would be considered small, this proves impartiality towards Donald Trump. Donating to both the former and future expected counterpart on the presidential ballot is a huge deal, and something that cannot go unnoticed.

See Below for screenshots of the FEC.gov raising data (with city and state removed for privacy purposes).

We will continue to update information on Judge Juan Merchan as more information becomes readily available

