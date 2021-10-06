BREAKING: Arkansas Judge Rules Bentonville Schools have NO AUTHORITY to Mask Children, Must Remove Mandates Immediately!

An Arkansas judge has ruled that the Bentonville Public Schools have NO AUTHORITY to mask children as their tyrannical school board has enforced now for months on their students.

The temporary restraining order was placed on Bentonville Schools Wednesday and kids will not have to wear masks at the school starting Thursday (tomorrow).

The tyrannical school district sent this to local news station 40/29.

“We’re pleased to see the latest data which reveals COVID-19 infection rates trending in the right direction,” is said. “We believe the current numbers would have led us to this decision regardless of today’s outcome.”

Judge Duncan found that the Bentonville School Board did not have the authority to issue a mask mandate. The suite claims that only the Governor or Secretary of State have the legal authority to issue mask mandates and set quarantine rules.

A group of Bentonville parents filed the lawsuit earlier this year to stop the district from requiring students to have to wear masks on school grounds.

It’s always been amazing to me that you can take your mask off when seated in a public area or restaurant, but the students can’t when seated at school? It’s absolutely tyrannical what these liberal school boards are doing to America.

The parents stated that the mask mandates violate parents’ constitutional rights to care and control their own children.

