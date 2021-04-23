BREAKING: Arizona Judge Order Maricopa County Audit PAUSED Until Monday After Democrats SUE to Stop It From Happening

The Democrat Party as we first reported here at The DC Patriot filed suit in court Thursday evening to stop the 2.1 million ballots from being audited in Maricopa County in Arizona as the State Senate has ordered the audit done to see if there was or was not any fraud or wrong doing in the 2020 Presidential elections.

Now the judge hearing the case has paused the audit until Monday, and the Democrats only argument is, and you can’t make this up America, “They will find fraud.”

A Maricopa county judge has put temporary halt on the Arizona GOP election audit on Friday. The pause takes effect on Friday at 5 p.m. until Monday at noon. This comes after the Arizona Democratic Party’s filed a lawsuit to stop the Senate’s audit of the 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots from the November election.

BREAKING NEWS: An Arizona judge has ordered the Maricopa County audit to pause until Monday… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

Eric Wnuck, the President of the We The People Alliance AZ PAC just let us know moments ago of the judge’s orders to stop the audit.

Maricopa County Judge Chris Coury put a pause on the proceedings for the weekend in order to make sure constitutional voter protections are in place as the audit proceeds. A second hearing will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

Coury said it’s not the court’s job to micromanage the Senate process, but it is “the court’s job to protect voters and their ballots under Arizona law.”

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: As we just reported, a judge has ordered the audit in Maricopa County Paused after Democrats filed suit to stop it..



The Democrat Party must now put up a $1 Million Bond or it become only a one day Pause..



Their Argument is… "They will find fraud…" — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

According to Wnuck, the Democrat Party must come up with a $1 million bond, or it only becomes a one day pause. If there was no fraud, then what are they afraid of America? Why not let the audit commence?

They didn’t do anything to secure the votes or elections in 2020, in fact it was a dumpster fire. Now the Democrats are suing claiming the process isn’t being done right to secure voters votes. Keep in mind, these morons allowed people to vote without an ID.

You want to talk about how stupid the Democratic Party is… They're now complaining votes aren't secured right in the Maricopa County audit, and that's the reason for the pause and lawsuit..



These same clowns want you to be able to vote without an ID to show who you are…. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...