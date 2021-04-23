BREAKING: Arizona Democrat Party Files Suit to STOP Audit of 2.1 Million Ballots in Maricopa County

I just received word from Eric Wnuck, President of the We The People Alliance AZ PAC in Arizona that a lawsuit has been filed by key Democrats to stop the audit in Maricopa County.

As you may recall, and as previously reported here at The DC Patriot, The Arizona Senate passed legislation authorizing the audit of 2.1 million ballots in the controversial Maricopa County in Arizona which houses Phoenix among other major metro cities.

According to Wnuck, Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann phoned him and let him know of the lawsuit that was just filed.

According to Fann, Democrat and member of the Board of Supervisors Steve Gallardo and the Arizona Democratic Party have filed a lawsuit in order stop the audit in Maricopa County.

“The sole reason for this lawsuit and injunctions is to protect the sanctity of the ballots and more importantly to preserve voters’ privacy from a sham audit that has been corrupted by agitators and conspiracy theorists,” Gallardo said in a tweet.

The suit calls for a temporary restraining order to prevent the audit, which was scheduled to start after the 2.1 million ballots were carted to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

Now if there was no fraud, what are the Democrats trying to hide? Why are you trying to stop an audit if there was no fraud? Why not just let the audit take place and let the facts fall where they are going to fall?

You can’t call people conspiracy theorists constantly if you keep the truth from always coming out, can you?

Americans need to pray that the judge quickly tosses this out, and allows the audit to take place as the Arizona Senate has voted on it and ordered it to be. We must stop allowing the Democratic Party in America to suppress the truth. This can’t continue to keep happening.

