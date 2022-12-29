BREAKING: Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania Following Police Raid

A man known world wide on social media, influencer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania on what reports are claiming are trafficking charges. If you go after the elites in this world and call them out, they will come for you. This is insanity.

Tate has recently taken shots at multiple elites including Greta Thunberg and her nonsensical climate change agenda.

The following is from Euro Weekly News:

A luxury villa belonging to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan was reportedly raided by armed police in Romania this morning, Thursday, December 29. The raid was conducted by the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT ), according to Romanian media outlet G4Media.

Judicial sources informed the outlet that the two British brothers have been under investigation since the spring for the alleged kidnapping of two young women in their villa in the town of Voluntari, in Muntenia.

They are also suspected of forming an organised criminal group and rape, and the two have been picked up and taken to hearings at DIICOT, according to the cited sources.

Romanian prosecutors allegedly suspect the creation of an organised criminal group with the explicit aim of recruiting and exploiting girls for the creation of pornographic clips. These would be intended for distribution for a fee on profile sites, especially OnlyFans they claimed.

Andrew and Tristan are accused of obtaining large sums of money with which they bought houses, luxury cars, and cryptocurrencies. The case against them started back in April when DIICOT investigated the case of a young American woman seized in Voluntari by the two British citizens.

🚨#BREAKING: Andrew Tate has been arrested at his home in Romania following a raid by police. pic.twitter.com/1mpxjGuLNR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 29, 2022

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

Andrew Tate Would Never Kill Himself pic.twitter.com/YE7zIL9pcb — Hustlers Source (@HustlersSource) December 29, 2022

