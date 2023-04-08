BREAKING: Active Shooter on University of Oklahoma Campus Multiple Shots Fired – Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Rushing to Scene

BREAKING: Norman, OK: An active shooter with multiple shots fired at the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman, Oklahoma Friday night. Campus is on lockdown at this time.
OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.
OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place.
Currently multiple law enforcement agencies are rushing to the scene at the University of Oklahoma.
OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!
Reports of an active shooter and heavy gunfire is currently being fired as they issued an Emergency Alert message saying an active shooter was on campus and to take immediate action.
Run, Hide, Fight order has been issued.
This is a developing story.
