BREAKING: Active Shooter at Atlanta Northside Hospital, Multiple Shot, Shooter Still at Large

#BREAKING: Active shooter inside the Northside Hospital with multiple people injured

#Atlanta | #Georgia Currently numerous law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a active shooter situation inside the Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta has issued a shelter in place after multiple people have been shot and injured police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time as this is still very active at this time as the active shooter suspect remains large at this time

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter inside the Northside Hospital with multiple people injured

⁰📌 #Atlanta | #Georgia ⁰

Currently numerous law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a active shooter situation inside the Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta has issued a… pic.twitter.com/owZxQT3gUX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 3, 2023

Thanks to our friends at Raw Alerts for updating this story.

🚨#UPDATE: Atlanta police actively searching for the active shooter seen in this photo after shooting multiple people in the northside medical building in midtown Atlanta please or asking everyone to remain to shelter in place as the shooter remains at large pic.twitter.com/7Kp5PWGjO7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 3, 2023

Here’s a still of the shooter:

#BREAKING: Atlanta Police release photos of suspect in shooting near PeachTree St. Suspect is on the loose. pic.twitter.com/0foLRfc22v — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) May 3, 2023

Aerial View:

#BREAKING🚨 Active shooter situation at Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta. Multiple people were reported injured. The suspect has not been caught. Please avoid the area. Follow for more updates. pic.twitter.com/bxcAliNnMG — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) May 3, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

