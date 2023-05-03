BREAKING: Active Shooter at Atlanta Northside Hospital, Multiple Shot, Shooter Still at Large

#BREAKING: Active shooter inside the Northside Hospital with multiple people injured
#Atlanta | #Georgia Currently numerous law enforcements and other agencies are responding to a active shooter situation inside the Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta has issued a shelter in place after multiple people have been shot and injured police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time as this is still very active at this time as the active shooter suspect remains large at this time
Thanks to our friends at Raw Alerts for updating this story.
Here’s a still of the shooter:
Aerial View:
