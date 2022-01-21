BREAKING: A Federal Court Has BLOCKED Joe Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate for Federal Employees

A federal court has officially blocked Joe Biden’s mandates for federal employees today, making this a downward spiral for tyranny in America.

The U.S. Judge out of Texas issued a NATIONWIDE injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden’s requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Judge Jeffrey Brown, who as appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by former President Donald Trump, has ruled that opponents of Biden’s vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.

Brown wrote that at issue was whether the president “can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.” He added, “That, under the current state of the law as just recently expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far.”

The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling.

The suit was brought by the group Feds for Medical Freedom.

What a HUGE win for America today!

