BREAKING: 2nd Exclusive 2000 Mules Movie Trailer Released by Dinesh D’Souza on How 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen (VIDEO)

Dinesh D’Souza has the elites in Washington, D.C. scared to death, and for good reason. His new documentary film hits theaters next week and exposes the truth about what happened in the 2020 elections.

According to the trailer there is evidence of a coordinated, funded, illegal ballot trafficking network across critical swing states during the 2020 election.

Here’s the official trailer for “2000 Mules.” It’s the movie we’ve all been waiting for. Please share! And go to 2000Mules.com to buy your ticket to see the movie in its premiere week.

The following is from our friends at The Gateway Pundit:

In late January film producer Dinesh D’Souza released the first trailer for his upcoming movie “2000 Mules.”

True the Vote has been working with Dinesh D’Souza to create this bombshell movie that uses footage and tracking data they obtained of ballot boxes in key states across America used to steal the election in 2020.

In early January The Gateway Pundit reported to our readers that our organization signed a legal agreement to hand over exclusive video from a major battleground state to True the Vote for their ballot trafficking investigation in the 2020 election.

** Go to 2000Mules.com to buy your ticket to see the movie at select theaters.

HERE IS THE TRAILER…

