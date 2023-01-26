BREAKING:🚨Project Veritas Undercover Video Shows Pfizer Director of Research and Development Saying Pfizer Considering ‘Mutating’ Covid-19 Virus for New Vaccine Opportunities

An insane story coming out of Project Veritas on your Wednesday evening as under cover video from the journalist group shows a Pfizer executive saying the unthinkable.

Jordan Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development – Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning is absolutely BUSTED in this new undercover bombshell that should infuriate EVERY American on both sides of the political aisle.

In the video you will watch below, Walker says that his employer Pfizer is considering “mutating” Covid-19 so that they can have new opportunities for vaccines, absolutely criminal and unbelievable.

“It’s pretty good for the industry to be honest. It’s bad for everyone else in America.”

“Don’t tell anyone…The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys…we successively cause them to keep infecting each other…” – Jordon Trishton Walker, @Pfizer

“Don’t tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest.”

This is truly unbelievable, like zero moral compass in this interview whatsoever. Spreading diseases and plagues that could kill millions like its’ literally a damn game.

“From what I’ve heard is they [@Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious… obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

My God, watch the bombshell video below, it’s frightening. There should be a full government investigation. If you’re chasing former Vice President’s for classified documents, the least you could do is raid these folks FBI… DOJ… Someone..

WATCH:

BREAKING: ‼️HOLY HELL🚨 Project Veritas Undercover Video shows Pfizer Director of Research and Development saying Pfizer was considering “Mutating” Covid-19 Virus for New Vaccine opportunities… pic.twitter.com/a4Pox8q1Hf — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 26, 2023

