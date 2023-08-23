BREAKING:🚨Pittsburgh Sounds Like a Warzone as Officers Engage Multiple Suspects

BREAKING: (SHOTS FIRED at Police) Police responding to shooting in Garfield area of Pittsburgh, PA. This appears to be after sheriffs showed up to evict someone from their home.
Officer Lew reporting from Twitter on this breaking story.
Update: Easily hundreds of SWAT officers here, like from both Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County. Sheriff’s deputies were the first to encounter the shooter.
Confirmed: Sheriff’s office confirms that deputies went to a home to serve an eviction notice and “the suspect turned violent and started shooting.”
Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location.
This is a developing story.