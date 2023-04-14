BREAKING🚨 Leaked Document from Congressman Massie Shows Primary Care Providers Were BRIBED to Suggest Patients Take COVID-19 Vaccines

An insane tweet with documentation to back it up late on your Thursday evening from Congressman Thomas Massie out of Kentucky.

The document Massie shared shows that Primary Care providers were bribed to suggest taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

In the document below, it even lists out a bonus structure based on volumes for the jabs.

This is tyrannical and criminal.

Look at the bonuses listed out in this document Massie shared. It’s even titled “The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive Program.”

$20 bonus per vaccinated member

$45 bonus per vaccinated member

$70 bonus per vaccinated member

$100 bonus per vaccinated member

$125 bonus per vaccinated member

It gets even worse when you look at the final incentive payments, as much as $250 bonus per vaccinated member. This is unbelievable.

Your primary care provider was bribed to suggest you should take the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/sjXSfiojSt — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 14, 2023

