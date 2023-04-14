BREAKING🚨 Leaked Document from Congressman Massie Shows Primary Care Providers Were BRIBED to Suggest Patients Take COVID-19 Vaccines

An insane tweet with documentation to back it up late on your Thursday evening from Congressman Thomas Massie out of Kentucky.
The document Massie shared shows that Primary Care providers were bribed to suggest taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
In the document below, it even lists out a bonus structure based on volumes for the jabs.
This is tyrannical and criminal.
Look at the bonuses listed out in this document Massie shared. It’s even titled “The COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive Program.”
$20 bonus per vaccinated member
$45 bonus per vaccinated member
$70 bonus per vaccinated member
$100 bonus per vaccinated member
$125 bonus per vaccinated member
It gets even worse when you look at the final incentive payments, as much as $250 bonus per vaccinated member. This is unbelievable.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
super fast money earning online job to flood the cash in your bank acc every week. from this only by working for 2 hrs a day after my college i made $17529 in my last month. i have zero experience when i joined this and in my first month i easily made $11854. so easy to do this job and regular income from this are just superb. want to join this right now? just go to this web page for more info.
===))> http://smartpay11.blogspot.com