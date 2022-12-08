Brazil Military Kills ‘Red Command’ Cartel Leaders, Prepares Take Over According to Sources on Ground

According to The Gateway Pundit’s reporting along with Matt Tyrmand on War Room, they were the first to report worldwide that the Brazilian Military is mobilizing under its constitutional authority to protect democracy.

Sources on the ground now confirm that the Army is mobilizing and has eliminating key leaders of the Communist-allied drug cartels in Rio.

In an unusual step for the military, the Army has invaded favelas of Rio de Janeiro and killed top leaders of the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) drug cartel, which supports the Communist criminal Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Obervers take this to indicate the beginning of a federal military intervention.

The drug gangs were the only ones to celebrate the alleged victory of Lula on Oct 30, firing automatic weapons in the air in the favelas like a middle eastern hell hole.

President Bolsonaro cracked down hard on the Brazilian drug gangs during his presidency.

“The heads of drug trafficking of Morro do Juramento and Juramentinho, identified as Rodrigo Barbosa Marinho, known as Rolinha or Titio Rolinha, and Hevelton Nascimento Júnior, the “Bad Boy”, respectively, were killed during a Military Police operation in Vicente de Carvalho on Thursday (1st). Three other suspects died in the action and one, who was also injured, is imprisoned in custody in the hospital” O Dia reports.

The drug cartels in Brazil are the armed win of the Communists. Commando Vermelho controls part of Rio de Janeiro and was formed in 1979 as an alliance between cartels and Communists. If they are eliminated, the rest of civil war would be dramatically reduced.

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was in Brazil on Monday December 5 for a meeting with the leader of the Communist party Lula, and members of his soon to be coup, oops, sorry cabinet.

“The main item on the agenda is the charge for the Brazilian government to clearly condemn the war in Ukraine and engage with the U.S. and European partners in the supply of weapons to the Zelenski regime”, O Antagonistareports. The CIA has been undermining election integrity in Brazil since last year at least, with Sullivan and Biden’s CIA director William Burns visiting Brazilia to threaten President Bolsonaro directly.

Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians continue to protest the election every weekend, and the corrupt Superior Electoral Court, the same one that tried to hold former top Trump adviser and GETTR CEO Jason Miller and not let him leave the country after he met with Bolsonaro moved up the date to certify the elections from Dec 19 to 2pm Monday December, 12. The fix is in for Brazil, and their people are pissed off.

This put pressure on the Military High command to act before it’s too late. Speaking to Steve Bannon, Brazil observer Matt Tyrmand pointed out the pro-Bolsonaro Military would be in danger of being purged if the corrupt criminal Lula takes power. “It’s off to the Gulags then”, Tyrmand noted.

The Military Deputy Prosecutor General, Carlos Frederico de Oliveira Pereira, sent a letter to the Military Prosecutor General, Antonio Pereira Duarte Nov. 25, noting the “failure to comply with the steps requested by the Ministry of Defense when inspecting the electronic voting system.” The letter also complained of “possible interference of foreign companies in the electoral process, which could not be verified since the military of the aforementioned team does not have broad access to information related to the electoral process, unlike these Big Tech companies, which maintain a partnership with the Electoral Court. There should be an investigation into a possible crime against the country’s external security regarding a possible cyber attack”, the letter states.

You can read more from our friends at The Gateway Pundit.

