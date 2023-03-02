Brandon Straka Warns That the Derangement of the Left is Worse Today Than Ever Before (VIDEO)

The Left has long been deranged. It got ramped up when Donald Trump became president, which brought us the term Trump Derangement Syndrome. However, the blind rage has moved beyond just Trump and onto anyone who even slightly disagrees with any of the beliefs of the insane asylum, otherwise known as the Democrat Party.

Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway Campaign, has seen this up close and personal since he left the Democrat Party. He was seen as one of their own, which set them off even more when he came out as one of Donald Trump’s top supporters, as well as founding one of the most successful (if not THE most successful) movements aimed at red-pilling Democrats.

As Brandon and I discussed in this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, it’s gotten to the point to where conservatives have to watch their back walking down the street in much of America. While the Dems preach tolerance and accuse us of being racist and violent bigots, they are simply accusing us of doing what they themselves are doing.

Conservatives can’t wear a MAGA hat or an American flag shirt without there being a significant amount of elevated risk in getting violently attacked by a deranged progressive Democrat. However, a Dem could wear a Joe Biden shirt, as Straka explained, in the most conservative part of the country and no one would hassle him. At most, there’d be some snickers and possibly a joke about Sleepy Joe and his many gaffes.

This is a problem when you have a minority of America ruling over the majority, which is what we are living through right now. This is a strange time in American history, where the majority are silent and is submissive to the minority.

As we discussed, we can’t rely on the Republican Party to overcome the insanity and win the battle for the hearts and minds of Americans. We just don’t have the leadership, and it’s clear that the majority of our elected officials do not have our backs when push comes to shove.

So how do we turn things around? We’ve got to get in the game, ourselves, which is exactly what #WalkAway is all about. They’ve been extremely successful at waking up countless Democrats to leave the party. This is the kind of activism that we need, and Straka is targeting the right aspect of this fight.

Having conversations with those we disagree with, pointing out the problems with the Left, as well as having a support system already in place for those leaving the party, is the perfect combination that I have not seen anyone else replicate at this scale.

That’s why I fully endorse the work of the WalkAway Campaign and the amazing work that Brandon Straka is doing. They’ve got some big announcements coming up, so make sure that you join their email list and get involved however you can.

I’m always talking about getting active and moving beyond just talking a good game. This is how you do it. Go to https://walkawaycampaign.com, sign up for their email list and get involved however you can.

