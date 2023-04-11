Brad Pitt Let’s His 105-Year-Old Neighbor Live in his $40 Million Former L.A. Mansion Rent Free

According to Cassandra Peterson, the actress known as “Elvira” actor Brad Pitt has an interesting story you probably haven’t heard of before.

According to Elvira, she sold her mansion to the actor in 1994.

The Academy Award winner, now 59, purchased the 1.9 acre property for a reported $1.7 million from Elvira, and the held onto it for nearly 30 years before finally selling it for roughly $40 million.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Elvira opened up about how she sold her home to Pitt, became his longtime neighbor, and how the actor ended up with a surprise elderly tenant on his property.

Pitt slowly expanded the footprint of the estate she told PEOPLE. “I think there were like 22 houses houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one.”

One of the properties that Pitt bought, belonged to an elderly man in his nineties, so Pitt made a deal that allowed him to stay in their home.

“He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there,” explained Peterson. “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died.”

The arrangement went on longer than it might have normally, as the man, named John lived to be 105.

Pitt purchased the original home from Cassandra Peterson of Elvira fame in 1994, paying a reported $1.7 million for the property. The compound features an outdoor swimming pool, private tennis pavilion and skate park. pic.twitter.com/gls0Mf6oH5 — Brad Pitt Fan Page (@BradPittPlanB) March 30, 2023

Elvira said John “just kept living forever,” and even added “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.”

The home, which was sold on the market deal last month, is where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, raised their six children.

