[…] Border Patrol Arrests 32 Mexican Nationals Who Crossed Illegally Into Arizona Dresses in Camo […]

A scary site as Border Patrol officials arrested 32 Mexican nationals who disguised themselves in camouflage and illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border near Arizona and New Mexico. Authorities announced the arrests on Friday.
“The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border,” interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector John Modlin announced on Twitter. “The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation.”
This isn’t the first time that migrants have used camouflage clothing to escape detection sneaking into America. Crossings continue to rise, and Border Patrol detention families are now over 700% occupancy.
