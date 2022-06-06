BORDER PATROL AGENTS REFUSE TO MEET WITH BIDEN WHEN HE DEMANDS THEY BE DISARMED DURING HIS VISIT

It was an off-duty Border Patrol agent using a borrowed shotgun that saved the remaining children during the horrific Uvalde massacre last week, not the cops who had been sitting around, acting cowardly and tazing frustrated parents.

The off-duty Border Patrol agent, Jacob Albarado, was in a barbershop when his wife, Trisha, who is a teacher at the school, texted him that there was a shooter in the school. Albarado’s daughter was also a student at the school. He quickly jumped up and borrowed a shotgun from his barber and ran to the school to save his wife and daughter.

With that in mind, the Biden team obviously wanted a photo-op with the Border patrol when Biden and the First Lady went to visit Uvalde and the families of the victims. But Biden angered the agents when he visited Uvalde, demanding that the border patrol agents be disarmed if they wanted to meet with him, as Newsmax pointed out in a recent segment:​

The best part is that most of the agents chose not to meet him. Let that sink in. They declined to meet the “President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/7ZVJcje2uO — ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Ultra Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) May 31, 2022

While it was nice for the President and First Lady to visit, and hopefully be respectful with the parents, as he and Jill did at the school, laying flowers, visiting a cross memorial. This seems relatively tasteful, particularly for a Democrat responding to a shooting.

But he didn’t respect the Border Patrol agents, if the Newsmax report is to be believed, instead treating them like treacherous Praetorians who might assassinate him if allowed to remain armed and demanding they be disarmed for the photo-op, and so they responded as free men would: they wouldn’t meet with him for it!

As the Newsmax clip says, they came in from the field and just went home rather than meet with Biden and undergo the indignity of being disarmed, Now that’s awesome.

