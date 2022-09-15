BOOM! Two Buses of Illegal Aliens Arrive Outside Kamala Harris Home in Washington, D.C. [VIDEO INSIDE]

Two buses of illegal aliens have just arrived outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. but there’s no open border or border crisis, trust her. This is absolutely amazing work on the parts of Governors Abbott, DeSantis, and Ducey with others involved in bussing these illegals into the areas of these lying Democrats.

Abbott tweeted that he’d sent the buses that arrived Thursday: “We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border.”

As we reported at The DC Patriot last night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew two plane loads of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard where the Obama’s and Oprah live, along with other elite leftists. This is getting good, do you have enough popcorn America?

Last week Abbott sent about 75 illegal aliens to Chicago, and completely triggered Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was all about a sanctuary city, until she had to do sanctuary city things.

The dolt in charge of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was so flustered by the illegal aliens being bused into D.C., that she declared a public emergency over a few buses of them. Meanwhile the Arizona and Texas Border are dealing with over 300,000 per month thanks to the failed funding, policies, and give a damn of the Biden Regime.

Bowser was so flustered, she requested the National Guards assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” in her city. Are you laughing yet America, we are!

Check out the video below:

