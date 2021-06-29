BOOM! Trump Says Former NFL Great Herschel Walker Will Run for US Senate in Georgia

Former President Donald J. Trump announced on Tuesday that former retired USFL and NFL football legend Herschel Walker will challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock for his Georgia seat in the 2022 midterms. Walker led the University of Georgia Bulldogs to a National Championship as a freshman in 1980 and the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner. Trump has encouraged Walker to jump into the race for quite sometime, and now it looks to be happening.

Trump was asked about Walker’s Senate run during an interview with the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton show on Tuesday. Trump’s reply was that he had talked to Walker Tuesday and Trump said, “He told me he’s going to, and I think he will. I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. And he’s a very loyal person, he’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia, I’ll tell you .”



If Walker ultimately joins the race, he would likely enter the contest as a frontrunner in the Republican primary given the enduring power of the former president’s endorsements within the GOP base. The other republicans currently in the race include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and two military veterans, Latham Saddler and Kelvin King.



Trump in his exciting influential way said, “I think he’d win. I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel, They have the ballads, they made ballads to Herschel. They still sing them all the time. So, I thing beating him would very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”



​Warnock, the past of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Dr. Martin Luther King jr. preached. He became one of the Democratic Party’s strongest recruits in the 2020 Senate cycle. Warnock was able to defeat Sen.. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in a runoff election in January after she was appointed to finish the term of former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health issues in 2019.

