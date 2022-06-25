BOOM: Congressman Drops Major Hint About Who the SCOTUS Leaker Might Have Been￼

As you know the Supreme Court has been attempting to increase pressure to find out which clerk leaked its Dobbs Decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which was officially overturned on Friday morning, sending liberals, the media, and insane nut jobs into a frenzy.

Please Note: We’re not sure if there’s a difference between liberals, the media, and nut jobs, they all seem to run together now days.

Despite all of the pressure, a leaker has yet to be arrested for leaking one of the biggest SCOTUS decisions in American history.

In an interview with Newsmax, Congressman Matt Rosendale dropped a major hint on who the leaker might have been and argued that some of the justices likely know who the leaker is and should come forward with that information.

“We all could probably agree that the justices that were appointed by Democrat presidents know who the leaker was.“

What bothers me, it’s not only the undermining that it did of the institution and the trust factor that these folks have with each other, it’s that now that the trust is broken, it’s very difficult to restore it.

“There could be more people involved, and those people could go all the way to the top.“

“Don’t eliminate the judges because you know people, so there’s no way that would happen. No way. Think about it. Michael Sussmann is on trial right now for Russiagate. That happened six years ago. We’re only getting answers right now. I hope it doesn’t take another six years to get answers to what happened at the Supreme Court.”

Rosendale is suggesting that whoever the leaker is, he’s very close to one of the Supreme Court justices that are liberal on the bench.

As a reminder, sources recently told CNN that “Supreme Court officials are escalating their search for the source of the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, taking steps to require law clerks to provide cell phone records and sign affidavits.”

The same CNN report added that “Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel.”

Do you think they’ll ever find the leaker? Comment below!

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...