BOOM! Biological Males BANNED from Competing as Women in World Athletics

Did common sense finally have a victory in this chaotic and crazy world? It sure seems that way!

World Athletics voted on Thursday afternoon last week to ban biological males from competing as woman in athletic competitions, according to a new press release.

The vote excludes athletes that are biologically male who have transitioned to female but have been through male puberty as of March 31, 2023.

“It became apparent that there was little support within the sport for the option that was first presented to stakeholders, which required transgender athletes to maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for 24 months to be eligible to compete internationally in the female category,” the press release stated.

“However, there are currently no transgender athletes competing internationally in athletics and consequently no athletics-specific evidence of the impact these athletes would have on the fairness of female competition in athletics,” the press release continued. “In these circumstances, the Council decided to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion.”

World Athletics has moved to prohibit transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty from participating in female world ranking competitions. The sporting body’s president, Sebastian Coe, announced the decision at a press conference just moments ago.

BREAKING: World Athletics has moved to prohibit transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty from participating in female world ranking competitions.



The sporting body's president, Sebastian Coe, announced the decision at a press conference just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/8DEerPup88 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) March 23, 2023

The Council also voted on new requirements for intersex athletes.

Previous regulations stipulated that intersex athletes had to reduce testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L in events that were 400 meters to a mile.

The new guidance requires testosterone levels for intersex athletes below 2.5 nmol/L for 24 months for athletes to be eligible to compete in any female category.

Athletes that are already competing under the previous guidance will be required to suppress their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for at least six months.

Many biological male athletes have made headlines for dominating female sports competitions in recent years like University of Pennsylvania swiller Lia Thomas who notably began competing as a women after competing on the Men’s swim team for three years.

Thomas was ranked 462nd as a man, but broke multiple records while competing as a woman. Absolutely shameful. This is a step in the right direction for true women’s rights!

