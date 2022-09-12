Book Geared Towards 8-12 Year Olds Says ‘Children Should WATCH Their Parents Have Sex’ But Wait, There’s More..

Dear God, Help Us! This is a real story, and not satire. We just want to clarify that before we continue with the Sodom and Gomorrah that is America in 2022.

According to “The News and Why it Matters” Friday, Blaze TV host the beautiful Sara Gonzales and guests Jaco Booyens and John Doyle talked about a disturbing new book entitled “Sex Education for 8-12 year olds: Kids Book for Good Parents.”

According to screen shots circulating on social media, lists several disgusting and bizarre ways for parents to introduce their children to “the ordinary mechanics of love making.”

Let’s stop right there, shall we. Why in the hell is anyone teaching children from the ages of 8 to 12 years old about love making? What kind of sick bastards do this and consider themselves parents?

That’s right, the insane book says “Children should watch their parents have sex.” Yeah, that wouldn’t royally F*** them up worse than they already are that you are such a shitty parent you actually bought this book. Good Lord, this is insanity. If there’s one thing anyone with a brain doesn’t ever want to think about, it’s Mom and Dad making Whoopie.

*CHILDREN SHOULD WATCH THEIR PARENTS HAVE SEX



This is what sex education means now. The next time you meet someone that says “it’s just about safety/inclusion/empathy”, show them this & watch them break their groomer spine trying to justify it. @libsoftiktok @MattWalshBlog pic.twitter.com/VAummIt2yZ — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 8, 2022

The book, which was purportedly sold on Amazon before being removed following complaints, said children should be “gradually introduced to the ordinary mechanics of love-making and allowed to enter into the parent’s circle of love,” before listing “tips to get you started on educating your child about his/her sexuality.”

Here are the “tips” as listed:



Couples can deliberately leave the bedroom door open or ajar while expressing intimacy.

Call upon your child to bring or take something away while you are expressing intimacy.

Take your child into bed with you and allow him or her to watch as you share intimacy.

A mother should feel relaxed breast-feeding her baby while her husband makes love to her.

Thank God there was enough backlash that this book has been pulled, but given the track record of America’s teachers unions and school boards, it won’t be long before those mental midgets are trying to have this book as mandatory reading for your children.

Then there’s sick bastards like this cat on Twitter:

The only species on earth who would find this “outrageous” are humans. Think about it, why are procreation and the naked human body seen as “dirty” things? — Maximus Barbarossa (@moto_zierra) September 8, 2022

Are you Ultra MAhttp://www.faithnfreedoms.comGA? Get the New Ultra MAGA Snapback Trucker Hat today from FaithNFreedoms.com

Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...