Book Geared Towards 8-12 Year Olds Says ‘Children Should WATCH Their Parents Have Sex’ But Wait, There’s More..

Dear God, Help Us! This is a real story, and not satire. We just want to clarify that before we continue with the Sodom and Gomorrah that is America in 2022.
According to “The News and Why it Matters” Friday, Blaze TV host the beautiful Sara Gonzales and guests Jaco Booyens and John Doyle talked about a disturbing new book entitled “Sex Education for 8-12 year olds: Kids Book for Good Parents.”
According to screen shots circulating on social media, lists several disgusting and bizarre ways for parents to introduce their children to “the ordinary mechanics of love making.”
Let’s stop right there, shall we. Why in the hell is anyone teaching children from the ages of 8 to 12 years old about love making? What kind of sick bastards do this and consider themselves parents?
That’s right, the insane book says “Children should watch their parents have sex.” Yeah, that wouldn’t royally F*** them up worse than they already are that you are such a shitty parent you actually bought this book. Good Lord, this is insanity. If there’s one thing anyone with a brain doesn’t ever want to think about, it’s Mom and Dad making Whoopie.
The book, which was purportedly sold on Amazon before being removed following complaints, said children should be “gradually introduced to the ordinary mechanics of love-making and allowed to enter into the parent’s circle of love,” before listing “tips to get you started on educating your child about his/her sexuality.”
Here are the “tips” as listed:
Couples can deliberately leave the bedroom door open or ajar while expressing intimacy.
Call upon your child to bring or take something away while you are expressing intimacy.
Take your child into bed with you and allow him or her to watch as you share intimacy.
A mother should feel relaxed breast-feeding her baby while her husband makes love to her.
Thank God there was enough backlash that this book has been pulled, but given the track record of America’s teachers unions and school boards, it won’t be long before those mental midgets are trying to have this book as mandatory reading for your children.
Then there’s sick bastards like this cat on Twitter:
Thanks to our friends at The Blaze for contributing to this article.
