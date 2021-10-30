BOO! Biden Cancels White House Trick-or-Treating

President Biden will not be handing out candy at the White House on Halloween. As our good friend Todd Starnes put it, “The children of America will be safe.”

And while many on the Left are canceling the holiday for children in the name of political correctness, the president and first lady will just be MIA — in Europe for the G20 Summit.

Instead, the White House will be lit up orange, Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson said, Newsmax reports.

As we said above national radio host Todd Starnes said this could be a good thing.

Biden will not be handing out candy at the White House on Halloween. The children of America will be safe. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 27, 2021

“The children of America will be safe,” Starnes tweeted.

Last year, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted trick-or-treaters on Oct. 25, 2020.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...